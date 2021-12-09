Sanwo-Olu Cancels Peace Walk

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has canceled the proposed peace walk meant to usher in the healing of the state.

It could be recalled that Sanwo-Olu had invited a few celebrities, youths, civil society organizations and the media to join him in the peace walk.

However, many had publicly turned down the invitation, even though the governor has stated that it will signal a new beginning for the state.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu stated that the peace walk was canceled due to the rise in cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

“We chose to be guided not by our emotions, but expert opinions rooted in science. Between Tuesday 30, November 2021 that I made my address, and now, we have seen a significant rise in cases associated with the Omicron variant of this pandemic.

“Given this development, I am constrained to stand down all preparations for the walk for peace. I will not endanger the life of any Lagosian in my sincere search for peace,” he said.

According to Sanwo-Olu, he is “overwhelmed by the outpouring of support the initiative received from far and near. The deluge of support is, however, indicative of one thing: our people know the strategic place of peace to our quest for development”.