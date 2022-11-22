Saudi Arabia Declares Public Holiday Over Historic Fifa World Cup Win

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There will be a public holiday tomorrow, November 23, in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom announced on Tuesday to celebrate its historic win in the Fifa World Cup.

The holiday applies to all employees in both public and private sectors and students across the country.

African Examiner writes that recalls that Saudi Arabia defeated title favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.