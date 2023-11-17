Saudi Visa Incident Unusual, Air Peace Followed Every Protocol

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace Allen Onyeama on Thursday described the Saudi visa incident as unusual, saying his airline followed every established protocol in airlifting Nigerians to the Middle East nation.

On Monday, the Saudi Arabian government cancelled the visa of all the 264 passengers airlifted by Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, on arrival at the country from Kano, insisting that they be returned to Nigeria.

As a result, 177 passengers were made to return on the same flight back to Nigeria, while 87 passengers were cleared by immigration and allowed entry into Jeddah.

But Onyema has exonerated his airline of any wrongdoing.

“It looks unusual because we followed every protocol and procedure,” he said. “We are not in the business of issuing visas as an airline,” he said on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Onyema explained that before the plane left for Saudi, the airline got clearance regarding the visa verification portal as well as the Advanced Passenger Information System put in place by the Saudi authorities.

“We put it through there, it passed. We sent the manifest ahead, we got all those clearances before we left the country.

“What I am saying has been corroborated by the Saudi Arabian Embassy. What they are saying actually exonerated the airline. They said ‘they are not denying the fact that they (Nigerians) have visas.

“What they are saying they discovered is that the information they gave them was for the wrong visas. It is like maybe you are going for medical treatment and you procured a tourism visa,” he added.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



