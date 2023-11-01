Senate Screens 10 Nominees For INEC RECs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has commenced the screening of newly-nominated candidates for the position of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Wednesday, announced President Bola Tinubu’s request for confirmation of the nomination of the RECs for INEC in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the Constitution.

Tinubu had last week approved the appointment of 10 new RECs for INEC for a five-year term each.

“By powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 10 new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate,” the statement by the Presidency read.

The new appointees are:

Mr. Etekamba Umoren — Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne — Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola — Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji — Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Shehu Wahab — Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi — Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Aminu Kasimu Idris — Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Prof. Mohammed Yelwa — Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Dr. Anugbum Onuoha — Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Isma’ila Kaura Moyi — Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner





