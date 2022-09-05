Grass Root Soccer: BetKing Nigeria Performs Coal City Football League Draws In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Preliminary stage of the Bet King Nigeria, sponsored 2022 edition of the Coal City Football League tagged: “Boulu Ogbe season three, has kicked off with 14 teams doing the battle after the Tournament’s sponsor, BetKing Nigeria Performs the draws.

Speaking during the weekend at the Tournament’s draws ceremony held at the Rangers Inter. FC’s training pitch in Enugu, Regional Sales Manager, BetKing, Mr. Henry Madubugo, reiterated the organization readiness in promoting grassroots/developmental football in the state.

He said the company is indeed satisfied and thrilled to be the proud sponsor of this year’s league, congratulating the teams that qualified for the competition.

In an interview, an ex- Rangers inter. of Enugu player, and Coach of Government Reservation Area (GRA), Jude Agada, noted that the target of the organiser was to engage the young players positively where they will channel their energies towards a meaningful venture.

African Examiner Sports reports that the competition which is supported by the Enugu State government will feature 17 teams from different parts of the state such as Gariki, Uwani, Emene, Nsukka, Oji River amongst others that would compete for the ultimate crown.

It would be recalled that, Emene FC won the maiden edition of the tournament and Umuchigbo outclassed Abakpa 3-0 in the final to lift the title in 2021.

Addressing Sportswriters at the end of some the matches, Chairman, Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the competition, Mr. Donbem Chisom, explained that the organizer’s decided to embarked on the play-off games so as to reduce the number of participating teams.

The Chief Executive Officer of GOFEC Movies, added that many teams were interested in the edition and that accounted for the play-off.

According to him, “Many teams declared interest to participate, hence we need to reduce the number to 16 teams where we can have four group made up of four teams.

“Though, we have teams that have qualified to the group stage based on their performance at the previous editions.

“From this play-off, we will have teams that will join those teams at the group stage which will start Sept. 18 at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC) stadium.

The 2022 edition of the Competition is being sponsored by Betking Nigeria and supported by Enugu State Football Association, Dream FM, Prime Sports as well as Energy FM.