Shame On Those Who Thought APC Is Dead – Tinubu Attacks PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has slammed those who wished the party death.

Speaking in his acceptance speech on Wednesday, the former Lagos State Governor accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP of trying to destroy APC.

He stated that the main opposition party had wasted 16 years of the country when it was in power.

He said: “Shame on those who already bought coffins for APC, our party is still alive. We are here very confident and courageous.

“They called themselves PDP 16 years of misery and failure we said step aside. We are courageous that this nation is back on track.”