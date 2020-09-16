Shiite Group Denies Threatening Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has debunked claim that it threatened veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, over an upcoming movie, ‘Fatal Arrogance.’

African Examiner recalls that the group had stated that that the forthcoming movie mispresented them.

The movie star also disclosed recently in a video that went viral stated that his life was been threatened and if the group feels bad about the upcoming movie, they can take it up with the censors board or the producer of the movie.

Reacting to this development, the spokesman of the group, Ibrahim Musa, in a statement issued to the press stated that it never threatened the veteran actor and the explanation of the actor was “inexplicable, his reasons flawed and his excuses unimpressive, irrational, and at best absurd”.

The statement reads: “Pete Edochie should be honourable enough to accept that he allowed himself to be used to further vilify victims of one of the worst state-sponsored massacres of its citizens. He could still redeem his name as other actors in the ill-fated film are doing.

“If Edochie has any character as he claims, he would not have accepted to act any role in a film that seems to change the narrative and distort history based on a book distorting facts! If he had any integrity, he would not have accepted to appear in a movie tarnishing the image of an oppressed personality like Sheikh Zakzaky and still think he did nothing wrong because the Sheikh was not mentioned by name.

“Any serious artist worth the name must, first of all, undertake some kind of serious research to get the facts of any script brought to him right.

“Had he been bold enough to cross-check, he would have realized that genocide took place in Zaria in 2015 where over a thousand Nigerian lives were wasted by the sponsors of the film.

“He would have come across the very many attempts by the perpetrators to hide these heinous crimes, firstly by the burial of their victims in mass graves, an internationally recognized crime.

“He would have realized the matter is currently a subject of investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The script before him is a continuation of that desperate attempt to distort facts.”

Spread the love





















