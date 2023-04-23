Queen Naomi Speaks On Experience In Ooni’s Palace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Naomi Silekunola, has recounted her stay in the palace of the monarch.

Silekunola, speaking in an interview with The Punch stated that she had had a bitter-sweet experience in her marriage to Oba Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II).

The Ondo State model also stated that she entered the palace “too innocent.”

Naomi said: “I am hesitant about speaking on my experiences in the palace. But in my usual way of talking, it was a bittersweet experience. Details, I will not be sharing, but it was a bitter-sweet experience.

“There were really sweet moments and there were really bitter moments. It is not yet time to talk about it because some things are meant to just teach you by yourself. I believe the messages are just for me at the moment, when God wants to enlarge and expand on it and make it a message for the whole world, then I will hear his words and talk about it.

“Lessons learned are personal and they have helped in shaping me. I am enjoying 30 so much; 30 makes me really strong. I am too innocent; I think I entered the palace too innocent and soft, but life is not like that, you have to be strong, bold and courageous.”

The African Examiner recalls that Queen Naomi and the Ooni separated in December 2021 and since their separation, the king has married six new wives.