NDLEA Uncovers N22b Worth Of Imported Tramadol

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that ongoing investigation of a suspected drug baron, (name withheld) has led to the discovery of more than N22billion worth of tramadol.

This is contained in a statement by NDLEA Director Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the investigation led to how the suspect in October 2019 imported into Nigeria two containers, containing 1,284 cartons of Tramadol with market value of over N22billion.

He said that the statement was to counter insinuations by some hirelings that NDLEA had no evidence to pin a crime on the suspect, widely believed to be the chair of a group ofm firms.

According to him, after months of surveillance, the suspect was eventually arrested on board a flight to Abuja at the MM2 Terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja, on Wednesday April 13.

“Investigations revealed that he is been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit.

“He (withheld) owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

“The agency said in the course of investigating the N3billion Tramadol saga between the suspect and the Abba Kyari’s IRT team, its operatives have unearthed more evidences.

According to Babafemi, the suspect has been importing large quantities of Tramadol far above the approved threshold allowed into Nigeria.

“No doubt the suspect will soon have his day in court, ” he said.

NAN