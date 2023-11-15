Showmax Original Telenovela, “Wura” Season 2 , Premieres Dec. 4 – Multichoice

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The highly anticipated second season of the Showmax Original telenovela, ‘Wura’, will premiere on Dec. 4, with four new episodes every week from Monday to Thursday.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, said that the season 2 would premiere following a successful first season that garnered a massive fan base.

She said it promises more intrigue, drama, suspense and scandalous moments.

“The love and appreciation for ‘Wura’ has been huge! We are pleased to see how much this story has resonated deeply with audiences.

“It is a testament to the power of storytelling and the connection it creates. The upcoming season delves even deeper into the captivating world of gold mining.

“With even more twists and turns, it promises to be a thrilling ride for viewers.

“Wura Season 2 premieres exclusively on Showmax on Monday, Dec. 4, with four new episodes every week from Monday to Thursday,” she said

According to Tejumola, ‘Wura’ is the Nigerian adaptation of the hit South African 1Magic telenovela, “The River”, which got an International Emmy nomination for Best Telenovela.

She said that Wura follows the lives of characters bonded and divided by the discovery of gold in Iperindo, a small community in Osun, where the story is set.

She explained that the show’s protagonist, the enigmatic Wura Amoo-Adeleke, is a woman with two sides.

“A perfect wife and a loving mother on one side and a ruthless Chief Executive Officer of the fictional Frontline Gold Mine on the other.

“Her unrelenting pursuit of success knows no bounds, making her the ultimate Iron Lady”, she said.

She noted that the first season captured the hearts of audiences as Showmax’s first and longest-running Nigerian telenovela.

“This is with gripping episodes that earned the lead cast and titular character, Scarlet Gomez, a nomination for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie, or TV Series at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) and for Acting at the 17th edition of The Future Awards Africa Awards.

“The ensemble cast of ‘Wura’ features a mix of Nollywood veterans and rising stars, with Scarlet Gomez as Wura Amoo-Adeleke.

“Yomi Fash-Lanso takes on the role of Anthony Amoo-Adeleke and Carol King adds depth to the series as Grace Adeleke.

“The show also stars Ray Adeka, Iremide Adeoye, Ego Iheanacho, Martha Ehinome, and Lanre Adediwura,” she said.

Rogers Ofime, executive producer of ‘Wura’ season 2, said “Viewers can expect a rich tapestry of character development.

“As the major characters navigate through intense situations, make tough choices, and evolve in response to the ever-changing circumstances.

“Season 2 of Wura has been a labour of love for the entire team. We have poured our hearts and souls into creating a telenovela that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats, just as they were in Season 1.

“We can’t wait to share the next chapter of Wura’s journey with our dedicated viewers.”





