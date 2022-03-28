Sit-At- Home: Fear Grips Enugu Residents As Gunmen Shoot Passenger Bus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Enugu were on Monday thrown into panic as armed men suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB, implementing the Monday sit- at home engaged in sporadic shootings at the New Market area of the metropolis

The gunmen believed to be implementing the sit-at-home order opened fire on passengers.

The hoodlums were said to have also opened fire on passengers in a Commercial Bus around the New market area.

There are however conflicting reports on the level of casualties as sources claimed that at least two persons were killed while the police said there were no deaths.

An eye witness, who craved anonymity for fear of uncertainty, said the armed men struck around Colliery Hospital Monday morning.

“They shot dead some passengers going out for morning business.

“But the police intervened and rushed two victims who sustained gunshot wounds to Parklane.

The state police Command Spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe who confirmed the incident said there was no death recorded.

According to him, “there was a shooting incident at Odegba, along Iva Valley Road, Enugu in the early hours of this morning, by yet-to-be identified armed men, which led to the injury of two persons.

“However, the victims are responding to treatment at the hospital where they were promptly taken to by Police Operatives, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident.

“Meanwhile, investigation has been launched to fish out the fleeing miscreants, please.