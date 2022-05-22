Nigerians Mourn Death Of Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media have continued to mourn the death of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, the Anambra lawmaker who was beheaded by unknown gunmen and his severed head was found at Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

African Examiner recalls that the deceased lawmaker, who was representing Aguata II the constituency of the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo in the State House of Assembly, was kidnapped last week.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, has since confirmed the discovery of Okoye’s head.

According to Ikenga, the lawmaker’s body was not found at the spot where his head was discovered.

“His head was found along Nnobi road on Saturday. There is no suspect in custody yet,” the PPRO said.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to Twitter to vent their spleen concerning this atrocity. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@renoomokri writes: “The beheading of Hon Okechukwu Okoye in Anambra is barbaric. First, it was the army couple, and now Hon. Okoye. This level of criminality is strange to our shores and should not be allowed to take root. All Nigerians must unite to fish out those behind this evil!”

@GoziconC writes: “Dear Gov. Soludo, are you aware that Hon Okechukwu Okoye representing your Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly has been K!lled by your Prisoners of Conscience? His head was found at a Park without his body. When next are you visiting your Principal Nnamdi Kanu?”

@Ike_Obiora writes: “News had it that the Honourable member representing my constituency at the State House of Assembly, Dr. Okechukwu Okoye (Okey dị okay) who was kidnapped some days back, has been found dead. He was beheaded. The monster we made, has come home to feast.”

@ozii_baba writes: “What’s Okechukwu Okoye’s sin? Soon IPOB/ESN that legalized terrorism in Igbo land will tell you it’s Fulani herdsmen of DSS. But when the same monsters walk in our marketplaces, the same people hail them. WAKE UP!”

@_weyimi writes: “I don’t know this okechukwu Okoye but beheading someone like he is a goat and throwing the head on the road like a piece of rag shows a huge problem and war is coming if we don’t address it. Don’t wait for it to spread like wildfire or ignore cause you aren’t igbo before talking.”

@RealOlaudah writes: “The severed head of Hon Okechukwu Okoye representing Aguata II Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, beheaded by

@simon_ekpa’s autopilot faction of #IPOB found today in Chisco Park Amichi Nnewi. Pray for Anambra State.”

@Ulaga_Igwe writes: “It’s about time something is done in Alaigbo, Soludo stop covering the perpetrators of this heinous crime in our dear Anambara, do something now!”

@Olufemi_azeez20 writes: “I heard Anambra Lawmaker representing Soludo’s constituency, Okechukwu Okoye who was earlier kidnapped has been beheaded by unknown Gunmen. These group(IPOB) are becoming another Bokoharam, it’s time the government declare state of emergency in some LGA.”

@julietkego writes: “”ITS ALL OUT WAR! SOLUDO CONDEMNS GRUESOME MURDER OF ANAMBRA STATE HOUSE MEMBER, HON OKECHUKWU OKOYE PLEDGES N10M REWARD FOR ANY VALUABLE INFO TO TRACK THE KILLERS. Prof. Soludo has received with shock and deep sadness the news of the gruesome murder of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye..”

@ShehuSani writes: “The Beheading of the Anambra lawmaker Okechukwu Okoye by terrorists Gunmen is cruel and condemnable.There’s even spread of lawlessness and barbarity in all parts of the country.”

@moladegbolahan writes: “I believe the south east can now agree that IPBO is a Terrorist organization because if we call them Terrorist, some people will be speaking English. Hon Okechukwu Okoye was kidnapped, killed & beheaded & his head-mounted at Chisco Park in Amichi community. Do not Pamper monster.”

@Nwokenapuoku writes: “Who killed and beheaded Hon Okechukwu Okoye ? Nwafor Igbo that his children will wake up fatherless and the wife a widow ? You are here talking about what people would have done to Igbos in the North when you are killing the same Igbos in Alaigbo? Tufiakwa unu ! Ndi aluu !”

@ogbenikenni writes: “President Buhari threatened to treat IPOB and UGM in the language they understand.. Nigerians went after him blindly making twitter delete his post. Now the same terrorists are treating Igbos in the language they don’t understand. The death of Okechukwu Okoye is on your hands.”

LARRY YUCEE FAHD writes: “Terrible news reaching me says the Honourable member representing Aguata at State House of Assembly, Dr. Okechukwu Okoye (Okey dị okay) who was kidnapped has been found dead. He was beheaded. Pls Nigerian Army bring back Python Dance and clear these degenerates, Enough is enough.”

Ziko Abara writes: “When operation python dance starts now, we will all be screaming “Genocide in Igbo land”… But we have allowed evil souls among us & in diaspora to bring carnage upon our beloved home…the murder of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye should not be ignored.. We must wipe out this plague.”

Stephen Ikechukwu writes: “ALL the “mostly” Anambra SM influenzas living in Lagos that were looking for bomb in Kano days ago are yet to hear about the beheading of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye by IPOB/ESN. When they wake up let them help us confirm if the legislator is a “Southern Christian”. Otule!”