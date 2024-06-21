W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

 Soccer: Great Achievers Win 2023/2024 Enugu Football League 

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, Sports News Friday, June 21st, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Great Achievers Football Club of Enugu, Thursday evening at Nnamdi Azikiwe  Sports Stadium, Enugu, won the 2022/2024 Enugu State Football League, ESFL.

The Amateur side lifted the coveted trophy after  defeating  the second winners, FC Inter by 3 -2.

Our Correspondent who covered the match reports that the  hard fighting opponents played regular 90 minutes time on a 1 – 1 draw before it entered the penalty shootout.

With the trophy, Great Achievers have thus  qualified to play in the Nigeria’s Nation  League One (NLO) 

Speaking shortly after the presentations Chairman of Enugu Football Association, Barrister  Tony Ugwu expressed satisfaction with the competition and last game stressing  that the pattern of play was impressive.

He said “I am happy with the quality of the game.  It shows that Great Achievers can represent the state in other stages of the game.”

The Chairman  announced that the winners will smile  home with the prize money of N500,000 in addition to the giant trophy, while the second and third runners up, FC Inter and Disdent FC, will get N300,000.00 and N200,000.00 respectively.

The game was watched by football enthusiasts, including the Technical Adviser of Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu, Fidelis Ilechukwu.

 

