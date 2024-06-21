Soccer: Great Achievers Win 2023/2024 Enugu Football League

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Great Achievers Football Club of Enugu, Thursday evening at Nnamdi Azikiwe Sports Stadium, Enugu, won the 2022/2024 Enugu State Football League, ESFL.

The Amateur side lifted the coveted trophy after defeating the second winners, FC Inter by 3 -2.

Our Correspondent who covered the match reports that the hard fighting opponents played regular 90 minutes time on a 1 – 1 draw before it entered the penalty shootout.

With the trophy, Great Achievers have thus qualified to play in the Nigeria’s Nation League One (NLO)

Speaking shortly after the presentations Chairman of Enugu Football Association, Barrister Tony Ugwu expressed satisfaction with the competition and last game stressing that the pattern of play was impressive.

He said “I am happy with the quality of the game. It shows that Great Achievers can represent the state in other stages of the game.”

The Chairman announced that the winners will smile home with the prize money of N500,000 in addition to the giant trophy, while the second and third runners up, FC Inter and Disdent FC, will get N300,000.00 and N200,000.00 respectively.

The game was watched by football enthusiasts, including the Technical Adviser of Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu, Fidelis Ilechukwu.