Prof. Uche Emerges New President Of Knights Of St. John International

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Knights of St. John International (KSJI), an international sodality Order of the Roman Catholic Church, with headquarters in the United States of America (USA), has elected a new leadership, headed by a renowned Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Sir Remy Uche as president.

He is to lead the organisation in Nigeria in the next four years ending December 31, 2025.

Prof. Uche emerged the new leader of the Order in Nigeria, the Supreme Subordinate Commandery Nigeria (SSCN), at a keenly contested, but peaceful election during the 2021 Convention of the body held at the Holy Ghost Cathedral Enugu, November 26, 2021, where he recorded an overwhelming victory with a total of 4,003 votes, as against that of his closest opponent who polled a total of 1,132 votes, while the second opponent scored a total of 569 votes.

The new president of the organization, who is currently the Director of Public Procurement Research Centre, FUTO, was until his election the Grand President of Owerri Grand Commandery of the Knights of St. John International (KSJI).

With his election, Prof. Uche now holds the rank of a major general and an automatic membership of the Supreme Board of the Order, the Supreme Commandery Board.

He leads over 10,000 men and women who belong to the Order in Nigeria.

Others elected with him at the election were Sir (Brigadier. Gen.) Evarist Uba, 1st Vice Supreme Subordinate President; Sir (Brg. Gen.) Terence Onyejiaku, 2nd Vice Supreme Subordinate President; Sir Cletus Idonsiet-Nton (Brg. Gen.), Supreme Subordinate Secretary; Sir (Col.) Solomon Obeakaeme, Treasurer; Sir Steve Ekweleibe, 1st Trustee; and Sir Paul Onyenekwu, 2nd Trustee.

With his election Maj. Gen. Uche becomes the 6th Supreme Subordinate Commandery Nigeria President of the Order. He succeeded Maj. Gen. Mike Ikon.

In his acceptance speech, prof. Uche promises to run a transparent, all inclusive administration and to lead an exemplary quality leadership with lots of rebuilding, transformation and innovations for the good of the Order and its members in Nigeria.

The election was held under the transparent supervision of Bishop Michael Apochi of Oturkpo Catholic diocese of Benue State as the Chairman of the convention and returning officer for the election.

He was dutifully assisted by two former spiritual directors of the Supreme Subordinate Commandery, Rev. Fr. Dr. Clement Obasi of the Bigard Memorial Seminary Enugu and Rev. Fr. Charles Bassey.

The convention commenced with a Holy Mass, celebrated by Bishop Apochi, who later in his opening speech in the convention exhorted (KSJI) members in the country to display the spirit of love, kindness, tolerance, forgiveness and togetherness in their dealings with one another while leading exemplary lives to the entire world, just as Jesus Christ did.

He called for a peaceful and reconciliatory convention at which he described as a turning point in the history of KSJI in the country.

The Bishop blessed the new officers and enjoined them to pursue peace, true love, reconciliation and rededication in their leadership of the Order.