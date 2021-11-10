W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Soludo Dedicates Victory To 3 Slain Officers During His Campaign

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor elect, of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA has dedicated his victory at the just concluded governorship election in the state to the three policemen who were killed  by unknown gunmen during a town’s hall meeting in his hometown Isuofia.

Recalled that former Central Bank governor narrowly  escaped death on March, 31st, 2021, when unknown gunmen stormed the venue of a town hall meeting   in his country home at Isuofia, Aguata  Council Area of the state, during which three police officers lost their lives while  a commissioner in the state was kidnapped.



Speaking on Wednesday morning after he was declared winner of the governorship poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission  the Ex CBN boss,  said his victory calls for the remembrance of the slain officers.

