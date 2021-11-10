Soludo Dedicates Victory To 3 Slain Officers During His Campaign

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor elect, of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA has dedicated his victory at the just concluded governorship election in the state to the three policemen who were killed by unknown gunmen during a town’s hall meeting in his hometown Isuofia.

Recalled that former Central Bank governor narrowly escaped death on March, 31st, 2021, when unknown gunmen stormed the venue of a town hall meeting in his country home at Isuofia, Aguata Council Area of the state, during which three police officers lost their lives while a commissioner in the state was kidnapped.

Speaking on Wednesday morning after he was declared winner of the governorship poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission the Ex CBN boss, said his victory calls for the remembrance of the slain officers.























