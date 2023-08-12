Some Persons Prevented El-Rufai’s Non-Confirmation As Minister – Ulamas

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State has claimed that there are some persons behind the non-confirmation of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai as minister.

It could be recalled that Nasir El-rufai’s confirmation as minister was stepped down by the senate because of delays in his security checks.

Reacting to this development in Kaduna in a press conference, the Ulamas kicked against the non-confirmation of El-Rufai, adding that some individuals who are scared of El-Rufai’s appointment and towering political profile are responsible for his ordeal.

According to Deputy Chairman of Council of Imams and Ulamas, Imam Muhammad Kasshim, the former Kaduna State governor was not confirmed because of ordinary politics of vendetta and abuse of power by some people.

Kashim further pointed out that it was wrong for the security agencies to have relied on a petition by Shiites group not to confirm El-Rufai as the Shiite group has been proscribed by the Federal Government and their petition lack merit.

The Ulamas further described the petitions against El-Rufai by Shiites and some others as outrageous and unfounded, and they enjoined the Senate to jettison the unfounded allegations against the former Governor and confirm him because of his capabilities and his efforts to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



