(BREAKING) Olympics: Medal Certain As Nigerian Wrestler Oborududu Qualifies For Final

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu has qualified for the final in the women’s wrestling event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Her qualification guarantees Nigeria a silver or gold medal.

She defeated Azerbaijani's Elis Manolova and Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan to advance to her first Olympic semi-finals.
























