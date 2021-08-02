W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING) Olympics: Medal Certain As Nigerian Wrestler Oborududu Qualifies For Final

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports News Monday, August 2nd, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu has qualified for the final in the women’s wrestling event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Her qualification guarantees Nigeria a silver or gold medal.



She  defeated Azerbaijani’s Elis Manolova and Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan to advance to her first Olympic semi-finals.

