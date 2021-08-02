(BREAKING) Olympics: Medal Certain As Nigerian Wrestler Oborududu Qualifies For Final

(BREAKING) Olympics: Medal Certain As Nigerian Wrestler Oborududu Qualifies For FinalFeatured, Latest News, Sports News Monday, August 2nd, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu has qualified for the final in the women’s wrestling event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Her qualification guarantees Nigeria a silver or gold medal.
She defeated Azerbaijani’s Elis Manolova and Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan to advance to her first Olympic semi-finals.
