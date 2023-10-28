Son Fires Spurs Five Points Clear Atop Premier League Table

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tottenham moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League as a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Friday continued a remarkable start under Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian’s 26 points from his opening 10 games in charge is the best return of any new manager in Premier League history.

After a subdued first 45 minutes, Spurs sprang into life early in the second-half as Joel Ward’s own goal and Son Heung-min’s strike earned the points.

Jordan Ayew pulled a goal back in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for the Eagles.

Not since Spurs last won the league in 1960-61 have they enjoyed such an advantage at the summit of the English top flight.

A title challenge still appears a remote possibility, but with no European football to sap their energy, the sky may be the limit for Postecoglou’s men.

After Tottenham’s last game on Monday, the former Celtic boss was not fully satisfied with his side’s performance, even though they beat Fulham 2-0.

It was more of a mixed bag from the visitors as they took 45 minutes to find their rhythm.

The signing of James Maddison has been the catalyst to Tottenham’s transformation under Postecoglou, despite the loss of the club’s record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Fired up by Postecoglou’s half-time team talk, Spurs emerged for the second period with greater intensity and Maddison created the opening goal as his driven low shot across goal was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Ward.

Postecoglou’s Midas touch was then in evidence as he introduced Brennan Johnson just after the hour mark.

The former Nottingham Forest winger was on the pitch just two minutes before he collected Maddison’s pass and crossed for Son to tap home his eighth goal of the season.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



