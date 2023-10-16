We Couldn’t Believe When We Found Out About Our Twins – Davido

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Singer, David Adeleke, AKA Davido, has stated that he and his wife, Chioma were shaking when they discovered they were expecting twins.

The African Examiner recalls that the Celebrity couple were seen with their newborn twins for the first time in a video that went viral on Friday.

Speaking at the United Masters Select Con event Sunday, the singer stated that God blessed him with twins the same month his son, Ifeanyi died.

It would be recalled that the “Timeless” crooner lost his son after a pool incident at his house in October 2022.

“When my wife and I found out, we were shaking, and it was in the same month my son passed. My son passed away last year in October, and my wife gave birth this year in October.

“I was at the point of giving up. A beautiful boy and girl came back in double. I kept the faith despite it being very hard,” he said.





