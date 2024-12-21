Stampede: Police Confirm 10 Dead, Many Injured in Abuja Christmas Food Distribution

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the death of 10 individuals, including four children, in a stampede that occurred during a food distribution event at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja on Saturday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the incident happened around 6:30 am when a crowd of over 1,000 people gathered to receive food items meant for the vulnerable and elderly.

Adeh noted that the police had successfully evacuated the scene and restored order.

“This unfortunate event, which took place around 6:30am, resulted in a stampede that claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including four children, and left eight others with varying degrees of injuries.” Police stated

Punch