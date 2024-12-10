Atiku, Obi’s Alliance Only Way To Kick Out APC – Ibe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Opposition figures Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have learnt their lessons in the 2023 presidential election and would unite to kick out the “incompetent and clueless” administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Ibe has said.

Atiku and Obi of the Labour Party scored over six million votes each in the 2023 presidential election won by APC’s Bola Tinubu who got over eight million votes. Obi was a member of the PDP and a longtime ally of Atiku but he defected to the Labour Party months before the election. Analysts have said the PDP ruined its chances to wrest power from the APC by dividing its votes with the Labour Party.

Ibe said the two opposition figures have learnt their lessons and won’t allow a repeat of their mistake in 2023 going forward.

He said Nigeria is at a crossroads at the moment measuring core indices of food inflation, inflation, cost of doing business, and cost of living crisis, among others.

He said “Nigerians deserve better than what they are getting. It’s never been this bad in this country and there is no hope”.

The aide of the former Vice President commented on the recent public visits between his principal and Obi, saying synergy is the new name of politics.

Ibe said, “The truth of the matter is that Atiku Abubakar has promoted opposition parties to work together, to come together; that is the only way they can kick out this incompetent and clueless government. And I believe that discussions have been going on.

“Lessons have been learnt from 2023 by all parties including Atiku Abubakar and I believe that it is on the basis of the lessons that have been learnt that they are moving forward and having discussions.

“They have learnt that lesson and want to be united and go forward.”

He said for Atiku, “all options are on the table” but declined comment on whether his principal would step down for the Labour Party chieftain in the 2027 election.