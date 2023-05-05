Why Osinbajo Contested For APC Presidential Ticket – Laolu Akande

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The spokesperson of Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has stated that his principal contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the interest of the public.

The African Examiner recalls that Osinbajo was among those who contested the party’s presidential primary which saw Tinubu emerge winner and subsequently, president-elect.

The decision of Osinbajo to contest drew criticism from members of the Lagos APC, with some comparing his ambition to that of Judas, who betrayed Jesus Christ.

Osinbajo was the attorney-general of Lagos when Tinubu was governor.

Speaking on Friday in an interview with Channels Television, Akande stated that Osinbajo contested because he believed that he has the wherewithal, qualifications and inspirational leadership qualities for the office of the president.

“What is important is that you take the step you want to take in the best interest of the people. Public interest is the overriding factor,” he said.

“You couldn’t have been vice-president for eight years, and the kind of vice-president that he has been, and how much work that has been done.

“The level of understanding that you have acquired in terms of what has to be done and the capacity he has demonstrated when he had the opportunity to act for the president.

“And he has inspired tens and scores of millions of Nigerians with his leadership style. People see him as a representation of a new Nigeria. All of these can’t be in place and he just walks away.

“He did what he needed to do and the party made the decision and he just has to move on after doing the right thing.”