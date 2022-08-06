Stop Killing Northerners In South-East If You Are Interested In Our Votes – Baba Ahmed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The spokesman of Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has warned against the killing of Northerners in the Southeast.

Baba-Ahmed on Friday, August 05, 2022, morning took to his Twitter account saying that politicians who will count on the votes of northerners in the 2023 general elections should immediately condemn the acts.

The NEF spokesman decried the alleged attack and targeting of northerners in the region, noting that the development if not addressed will further worsen community relations in other parts of the country.

He wrote: “Targeting and killing of Northerners, particularly in the South-East, should be condemned, and must stop.

“It is very dangerous because it could worsen community relations in other parts of the country.

“We need to hear clear and emphatic condemnations from those who want our votes.”