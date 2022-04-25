Strike: Catholic Bishop Wants Crisis In Nigeria’s University System Addressed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Rev. Felix Ajakaye, has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government ( FG) to resolve the lingering crisis that has led to the closure of all public universities.

Ajakaye said that the resolution should be in the interest of students, parents and the country at large.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Adebayo Adegbenro, the Deputy Director of Information and Protocol of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), on Sunday in Akure.

The statement was made on the sideline of the burial ceremony of the former Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola, on Friday at Okemesi in Ekiti State.

The bishop said that the fight between ASUU and the Federal Government is causing serious discomfort and suffering and uncertainty among students and parents.

He appealed to both parties to resolve the crisis in the interest of the students and future of the country.

“Students, parents and the country are being adversely affected because of the fight between ASUU and FG.

“Both sides should devise a new way to resolve the crisis and save the country’s university system,” he said.

He said the time has come for managers of the country and Nigerians in general to have the right attitude and get the country’s priorities right.