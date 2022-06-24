2023: Only Atiku And I Can Take Power From APC – Okowa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate says only the PDP will wrestle from the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections.

Okowa stated this while addressing the people of Delta and party faithful who turned out en masse to receive him at the Grand Reception organized by the State PDP on Thursday in Asaba after his emergence as the party’s Vice Presidential candidate.

The governor, who appreciated God and thanked Nigerians for his elevation and support, said he was grateful to the Party Presidential Flag-bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for selecting and nominating him as the vice-presidential candidate.

According to Okowa, the Atiku/Okowa joint ticket is for victory, hope, and the only ticket that will rescue power from the APC-led government come 2023.

He said that the nation needed to pray, be resilient and be hopeful, adding that the process of rebuilding the country and giving hope to the youth, women, and indeed Nigerians has begun.

Okowa advised youths not to be carried away by the euphoria of the time but to remain committed to working with PDP for the positive change that would come.

He said that he had in the past seven years, with the support of youths, built Delta State, adding that this would be replicated at the national level should the party emerge the winner.

The governor said that the PDP-led government if returned to power, would tackle insecurity, create jobs and rebuild the economy and ensure that education remained key to end the incessant strikes in federal universities and other institutions.

“Atiku has been talking on the need to restructure the country and the need to engage the private sector to provide opportunities for the youth and women.

“We want to assure the private sector that a new hope is coming and we shall tackle the issues of insecurity by providing jobs for the youth.

“We cannot do this alone but with the support of the women and youths; we shall bring back Nigeria among respected nations in the world.

”So, I urge all of you to go out there to register and collect your Permanent Voters’ Cards and by the grace of God we will win in 2023,” Okowa said.

The Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Mr Ndudi Elumelu, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths, and of the Women wings, led by Mr Okonna Nwike and Rita Daniels among other groups, gave their support for the Atiku/Okowa joint ticket.

African Examiner reports that Gov. Okowa was accompanied home by the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and members of the party’s working committee.

Also, the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, the state party Chairman, Mr Kingsley Esiso, traditional rulers, clergymen, party faithful, and gospel singers, were on ground to receive Okowa in a worship and praise to God for the governor.

NAN