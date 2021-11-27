W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Sudanese Prime Minister Dismisses Police Chief, Deputy

Posted Saturday, November 27th, 2021




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has dismissed the chief of police, Lieutenant-General Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim Al-Emam, and his deputy.

Lt.-Gen. Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar was appointed as the new police chief and Maj.-Gen. Muddathir Abd al-Rahman Nasr al-Din as his deputy, Hamdok added in a post on Twitter. (Reuters/NAN)



