Sudanese Prime Minister Dismisses Police Chief, Deputy

Sudanese Prime Minister Dismisses Police Chief, DeputyAfrican News, Latest News, News Around Africa Saturday, November 27th, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has dismissed the chief of police, Lieutenant-General Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim Al-Emam, and his deputy.
Lt.-Gen. Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar was appointed as the new police chief and Maj.-Gen. Muddathir Abd al-Rahman Nasr al-Din as his deputy, Hamdok added in a post on Twitter. (Reuters/NAN)
AFP
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=71248