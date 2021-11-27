Sudanese Prime Minister Dismisses Police Chief, Deputy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has dismissed the chief of police, Lieutenant-General Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim Al-Emam, and his deputy.

Lt.-Gen. Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar was appointed as the new police chief and Maj.-Gen. Muddathir Abd al-Rahman Nasr al-Din as his deputy, Hamdok added in a post on Twitter. (Reuters/NAN)

