Japan Plans To Create Special Visas To Attract Foreign Talents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Japanese government on Friday announced that it would establish a new, simplified track for granting special visas to high-income earners and graduates of high-ranking foreign universities.

It said this was necessary as the global race for talented workers intensifies.

The government said the new method for highly-skilled professionals would be implemented in April following a public comment process.

It said for the visa to be approved, foreign researchers and engineers must have an annual income of at least 20 million yen (148,000 U.S. dollars), and a master’s degree or more than 10 years of work experience.

The government also decided to make it easier for “young people with high potential” to seek jobs in Japan.

A foreigner, who has graduated from a university ranked in the top 100 in two world ranking lists designated by the Immigration Services Agency of Japan within the last five years,will be granted visa.

The foreigner should at least have 200,000 yen (1,480 U.S. dollars) upon arrival in Japan and will be granted a “designated activities” visa that will enable him or her to stay for up to two years for the purpose of job- seeking.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that the new system “would recognize expanded preferential treatment to those with top-level abilities.” (Xinhua/ NAN)