W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Suspected Gunmen Attack Police Station, Kill 1 Operative In Ebonyi

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, October 18th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Suspected gunmen have attacked a police station in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi and shot a police sergeant.

The Assistant Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, ASP Levi Philips, stated on Monday in Abakaliki that the station was attacked in the early hours on Monday.

Philips added that the suspects also burnt two vehicles packed in the station, including a patrol van.

“The police officer, a Sergeant, who sustains injury, was later confirmed dead this morning.



“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi state, Mr Aliyu Garba, have visited the scene of the incident and the area is now quiet,” he explained.

Also speaking, an eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that the suspects stormed the station early hour on Monday and started shooting sporadically.

NAN

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=69379

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us