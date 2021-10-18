Suspected Gunmen Attack Police Station, Kill 1 Operative In Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected gunmen have attacked a police station in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi and shot a police sergeant.

The Assistant Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, ASP Levi Philips, stated on Monday in Abakaliki that the station was attacked in the early hours on Monday.

Philips added that the suspects also burnt two vehicles packed in the station, including a patrol van.

“The police officer, a Sergeant, who sustains injury, was later confirmed dead this morning.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi state, Mr Aliyu Garba, have visited the scene of the incident and the area is now quiet,” he explained.

Also speaking, an eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that the suspects stormed the station early hour on Monday and started shooting sporadically.

