Tinubu Suspends Halima Shehu As NSIPA National Coordinator

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate suspension and investigation of Ms Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Program Agency over alleged financial malfeasance.

With the suspension and investigation into the allegations, Dr Akindele Egbuwalo, the National N-POWER Program Manager, has been appointed in an acting capacity as NC/CEO pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Her suspension is coming about three months after the confirmation of her appointment by the Senate.

Before Halima’s appointment, she worked as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme and had previously served with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. That was between 2017 and 2022.





