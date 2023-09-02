Tinubu Directs Total Recall Of Career, Non-Career Ambassadors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in a statement on Saturday said President’s directive was sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide,

According to Ngelale, in line with his renewed hope agenda, the President was determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, would henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.

To this end, the President further directs that Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva be exempted from this total recall, in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month.

By the directive of the President, the recall of the affected officers takes immediate effect.





