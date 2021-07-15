Panic In Enugu Over Killing Of Two Soldiers By Gunmen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has enveloped Enugu state, following the killing of two Soldiers by unknown gunmen during a gun battle at Adani Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state, South East Nigeria.

The deceased who are part of the troops posted to the area to checkmate activities of hoodlums were killed at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

A resident of the locality who spoke to our Correspondent, said the gunmen after killing the soldiers went ahead to dismember their bodies.

Confirming the attack Wednesday in a statement, the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said, “Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday 13 July 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

“Sadly, during the fire fight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals”.

“We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies. We also urge members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen

African Examiner reports that the development has thrown natives of the area into fear of the unknown.























