Terrorists Destroy Security Camp, Ransack Armory In Niger

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Terrorists on Thursday night destroyed Allawa Secondary School in Shiroro local government area of Niger State, which serves as camp for the Joint Security Task Force.

The terrorists also ransacked the armoury and took away the military patrol van.

African Examiner learnt that the terrorists stormed the town with sophisticated weapons and proceeded to the security camp, which is the Allawa Secondary School.

Niger Police spokesman DSP Abiodun Wasiu didn’t respond to calls or SMS when contacted on the incident.

The Co-Convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki who confirmed the incident said that there was no loss.