Terrorists Threaten To Abduct Buhari, El-Rufai, Kill Abuja-Kaduna Train Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A terrorist group in the North West has threatened to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari.

The terrorists made their threat in a fresh video where they were seen flogging some of their captives.

This threat is coming just a few weeks after the convoy of President Buhari was attacked in Katsina State.

In a new viral video, the daredevil terrorists, who recently ambushed the Kuje prison in Abuja and freed their members locked up in the Correctional Centre, are threatening Nigeria’s political leader and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The terrorists, who abducted over 60 passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on March 28, are also threatening to kill the captives and they boasted to destroy the country.

In the viral video, one of the terrorists stated that if the government did not comply with their demands, they would turn the area into an abattoir.

“This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us.

“These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past,” he said.

“Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves.

“If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.”