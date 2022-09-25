2023: Chimaroke Nnamani Slams “Obidients” Youths, As Lazy, Under Achievers, Low life’s

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Enugu state governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has stated that Nigerian youths are lazy and entitled.

Nnamani, who is now a senator representing Enugu East senatorial zone stated this on his Twitter account on Sunday as he engaged in a war of words with some Twitter trolls concerning the presidential ambition of Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

African Examiner writes that Nnamani, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party has been a critic of the presidential ambition of Peter Obi and has condemned the bile attack of the supporters of the labour party presidential candidate earlier on the floor of the national assembly.

Trouble started on Sunday after a Twitter troll dragged the former Enugu governor after his name appeared on the list of members of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

A twitter troll had berated the senator and tweeted about his antecedents. An infuriated Nnamani, took to his Twitter account to lampoon the troll.

He wrote: “Scoundrels, demagogues, mediocre, under achievers, low intellect low lives who have scammed Igbo Youth and turned them into Children of hateful Conception and vile will suffer eternal Damnation.

“Entitled dysfunctional big men. Who feel Nigeria owes them something! Waiting to get paid. Demanding by force. Rather than applying guile and Patience. Youthful inpatient baby lions aborting the hunt. They are certainly headed for perdition.

Ezeala! Your profession perfects the instrumentality of oppression. You are a symbol of the Bourgeoisie class. The neo colonialists & African big men that swindled my people and aborted True independence. It is fallacious and pretentious, you’re talking about oppression. Very shameful.”

“So what do you do? You go home and strategize with eggheads long term. Not low lives and underachievers. Long-term planners. Paradigm shift and thinking outside the box on how to enter the bus, find a seat and beat them. Not staying outside and shouting ole. While bus is taking off.

“Do I have problem winning elections? Let’s assume I lose? Will you cry for me? I go home singing alleluia? Governor! Senator? 23 years! Win win. Be serious and think! Who will beat me in an election in Enugu? Concentrate on hawking Tokunbo medical equipment and leave policos alone.

“Almost always empty and untrained. Even when educated, they are foolish and consumed by hate, anger and fake entitlement. They equate failure or lost expectations with youth. I was Governor as youth. No one gave it to me. JAPA back and took it from them.”

The tweets of the former Enugu governor have generated social media reactions as some Nigerians lampooned the senator for his tweets saying that his statement was not “elder states manly”.