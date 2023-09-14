Tinubu Appoints Adedeji As FIRS Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has appointed his Special Adviser on Revenue, Zacch Adedeji, as the new Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

This was contained in a Thursday statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, saying the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami, has been directed to proceed on three months of pre-retirement leave.

The directive, Ngelale stated, is in line with the provisions of Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243.

“The President has directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, to proceed on 3 months of pre-retirement leave, as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, with immediate effect, leading to his eventual retirement from service on December 8, 2023,” the statement read.

“Hon. Zacch Adedeji is hereby appointed in acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four years in the first instance.”

According to the statement, the new appointment takes immediate effect.

Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University. He most recently served the nation as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, following meritorious service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).





