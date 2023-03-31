Enugu 34th int’l Trade Fair: Dangote Re-Affirms Resolve In Making Nigeria Self-Sufficient

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s indigenous Cement manufacturing giant, Dangote Nigeria PLC, has reaffirmed it’s determination in making the country self-sufficient

The Company Regional sales Director, in charge of South East, Mr. Abayomi Shittu, stated this Thursday at it’s Special Day in the ongoing 34th, Enugu International Trade Fair in Enugu

He said the Organization target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all sectors of the nation’s economy

He explained that the company’s regular participation at other major trade fairs across the country, is because of the fact that they believe this is one of the means of demonstrating their belief that Chambers of Commerce and Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.

“Dangote Industries Limited is the nation’s foremost indigenous Pan-African conglomerate. We are a diversified group with interests in cement, sugar, salt, poly products, real estate, agriculture, logistics, telecommunications, steel, oil, and gas among others.

“We have three subsidiaries listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). They include Dangote Cement Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR), and Dangote Salt which trade under the name of NASCON Allied Industries Plc.

“ECCIMA International Trade Fair remains an avenue for us to connect with our customers in the South-East and other parts of the country. It is a homecoming as the region is known for their innovation and industry.

“We at Dangote Group and people of the South-East share the trait of ever pushing beyond the limits and discovering new levels of success.

“Despite our progressive position, we are innovative and always thinking of strategies that will drive business and create value for our customers.

“This we achieve by increasing the number and quality of products in our portfolio, as an increased range of products provide more options, alternatives and business for our customers.

“Our continuous efforts to innovate, create value and invest in Nigeria are borne out of our firm belief in the vast economic potential of Nigeria. This has also informed our desire to invest massively in states across the country. Our target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors we play, cement, agriculture, mining, petroleum etc.

He added that “Our food subsidiaries, Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON Allied Industries (Dangote Salt) and Dangote Rice are providing jobs through various schemes. Dangote Sugar Refinery, through its out-grower scheme, has provided jobs to thousands of farmers in the host communities.”

Shittu also spoke on Dangote fertilizer, saying, “the coming of Dangote Fertiliser has to a great extent helped to change the face of agriculture in Nigeria while the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, when functional will drive the development of ancillary industries which will utilize the byproducts as raw materials.”

Speaking further on their activities, he said , “Towards filling the gap in some of our plants, we recruited graduates of engineering and other technology-based courses and trained them on many aspects of industrial operations.

These technicians were later deployed to our plants in Obajana, Ibese, Gboko as well as our sugar refinery in Apapa and salt refinery in Apapa and Ikeja.

“They have proved that young Nigerians, given the right training and orientation, excel in every assignment they are given.”

He thanked the guests at their special day for gracing the day. He said the CEO,Aliko Dangote is passionate about Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture “as evident in our partnership with you year in, year out, both as a sponsor and as an exhibitor.

In his address earlier, president of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry ,Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, Barrister Jasper Nduagwuike who spoke through the first Deputy president, Sir Odega Jidonwu, thanked Dangote for being part of the success story in the hosting of the Enugu International Trade Fair over the years

He commended the group for their efforts in adding value to the growth of the Nigerian economy, operating in almost every sector of the economy.

“We are aware that concerted effort had been on to bring the Dangote Refinery on stream and we believe this will go a long way in addressing the challenges and problems associated with availability and cost of refined petroleum products in Nigeria as well as in adding value in the oil sector through petroleum refining in the country

“Today, Dangote business and entrepreneurship indulgence has spread to many parts of the African continent, employing thousands of people across the world of which not less than 85% are Nigerans.

Nduagwuike also applauded the chairman and the CEO of the Dangote group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, management and staff of the organization for their doggedness.

”The exploits of the Dangote group shows great level and high degree of vision , creative thinking , research, innovations, doggedness, hardwork and industry which has culminated to what one can describe as the Dangote business and Industrial empire today”.