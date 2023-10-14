Tinubu Appoints FERMA New Board, Management 

Tinubu Appoints FERMA New Board, ManagementAfrican News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, October 14th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007
According to a statement issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed are:
Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam
Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi
Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman
Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh
Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed
Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru
Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke
Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe
Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala
Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu
Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa
Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa
According to the statement, the President President expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution would play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.
