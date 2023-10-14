W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Appoints FERMA New Board, Management 

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, October 14th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007

According to a statement issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed are:

Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam

Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe 

Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

According to the statement, the President President expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution would play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.

 

