Tinubu Appoints Jalal As NAHCOM, Aminu As PTDF Boss; Okays New ICPC Chairman, Secretary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of former Permanent Secretary of State House, Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi to serve as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for a term of four years in the first instance.

The President has directed the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on 3-months pre-retirement leave as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243 with effect from October 18, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2023.

Also, the President approved the appointment of Ahmed Galadima Aminu to serve as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) for a term of four years in the first instance.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the new Executive Secretary / CEO of the PTDF has most recently served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund.

Similarly, in exercise of powers conferred on the President as established in Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and in furtherance of the Renewed Hope mandate to reform key institutions and invigorate Nigeria’s war on corruption, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of a new management team for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), pending Senate confirmation.

The President approved the appointment of the following:

Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu — Chairman / Chief Executive Officer, ICPC

Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu — Secretary to the Commission, ICPC

The new Chairman of the ICPC is nominated for confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, following the President’s approval of the outgoing Chairman’s request to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on November 4, 2023, ahead of the expiration of his tenure on February 3, 2024.

A statement from the presidency says that the position of Secretary to the Commission does not require Senate confirmation and, therefore, by the directive of the President, the appointment of Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu as Secretary of the Commission takes immediate effect.





