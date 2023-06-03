Tinubu Meets Ibori, Wike, Makinde In Aso Rock

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Friday evening met behind closed doora with Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde; Immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and former governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

Although details of the meeting was not disclosed, Tinubu had during his presidential campaign said he would make wide consultations and ensure government of national unity.

Makinde and Wike are of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Emerging from the meeting after over two hours, Makinde who spoke to State House Correspondents said they are in the Villa to have discussion with the President, saying that they have to support him.

“He (Tinubu) is the President and we have to support him”

He also disclosed that the issue of fuel subsidy was discussed as well as the planned palliatives put in place.