Tinubu Tasks Police To Investigate Adamawa Election Controversy

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, April 20th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has enjoined the Police to investigate the controversial situation surrounding the Adamawa Governorship rerun.

Tinubu in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday, tasked aggrieved candidates to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.

Tinubu said: “The supplementary elections have now brought the 2023 general elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere during the supplementary election on Saturday. It was further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.



“However, I note the matter of the Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy”.

The African Examiner recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Tuesday after so many controversies, announced the incumbent Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri winner of the polls.

