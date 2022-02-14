Tinubu’s Camp Reacts To Viral Video Of Wet Cloth, Slams Political Enemies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pro-Bola Tinubu coalition, the Support Groups Management Council, has issued a statement concerning the video of the All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader’s wet dress.

The group in their statement stated that the viral video and photographs of Tinubu in a wet dress are the work of political enemies.

According to the coalition, the viral video was manipulated saying that the APC national leader is healthy and ready to contest and win the 2023 presidential election.

African Examiner recalls that the former Lagos State governor in continuation of his consultation paid a visit to some top traditional rulers in Ogun State, including the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, on Sunday.

After the visitations, a video of Tinubu in a wet dress around his lower region emerged on social media.

Reacting, the coalition, in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Biodun Ajiboye, stated that the move was the work of political enemies who intend to use the false claim to discredit a successful meeting between Tinubu and the traditional rulers.

“This time it is that he wetted his dress!

“Assuming without conceding that is the case, so is it the back of his knees that would be wet and not the bum area? So if he wetted his babariga, he would not cover it and would still move to be flat to greet the Awujale of Ijebuland in the full glare of everyone present?” The coalition stated

“It was the usual photoshop manipulations and shallow mental agility that pushed them to dispense a feeble narrative that made no iota of sense.

“Yet as their video showed, it was after their wetting incident that he went ahead and prostrated to Kabiyesi,” the group said.

The coalition stated that this act was another way to distract Tinubu and this is a futile action as nothing can stop Tinubu who has already placed his leg on the throttle.

“We want to assure Nigerians that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is healthy and strong enough to undertake the responsibilities involved in the expected rigors of campaigns and politicking when the time comes,” they maintained.