Tinubu’s Leadership ‘ll Be Friendly Like Sani Abacha – Kashim Shettima

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kashim Shettima, the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that Nigeria needs a leader that has “a dose of hospitality” like the former military head of state, Sani Abacha.

Shettima made this known at the 96th anniversary of the Yoruba Tennis Club in Ikoyi, Lagos saying that Bola Tinubu, among other presidential candidates, has Abacha’s qualities.

“We need a leader with a vision and sense of responsibility and commitment, and somebody who understands the national title of the nation of an Abdulsalami Abubakar, and in our systemic circumstances, we need a leader with a dose of the hospitality of a Sani Abacha,” Mr Shettima said on Thursday at the 96th anniversary of the Yoruba Tennis Club in Ikoyi, Lagos.”

Speaking further, Shettima disclosed that the general political situation of Nigeria needs the competencies of a detribalised and committed Nigerian like Mr Tinubu.

“We need a leader with the intellectual acumen, with the action to catapult this nation to a higher pedestrian. We need a leader who is not bound by regional or religious sentiment.

“We need a leader that has established such records of excellence and commitment to good governance. There is no one, with all due respect, that fits this better than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the APC vice-presidential candidate said.