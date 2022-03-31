Train Attack: Terrorists Contact Hostages’ Families

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train and abducted unspecified number of passengers on Monday, have contacted their families.

They are yet to demand ransom, the families said yesterday.

A member of one of the families told our correspondent that the abductors informed them that their family members and many other passengers were safe.

The family member, who pleaded not to be named for security reasons, said the bandits made a telephone call on Tuesday night.

”They told us our sister and other missing passengers were with them in their camps and that she was safe. They didn’t say more than that before ending the call.

”We are scared. We are just praying for God’s intervention and her safety. We are pleading with the kidnappers to release her for us,” he said

A journalist, whose mother and sister were kidnapped, said the bandits also contacted his brother.

He said his mother and sister arrived in Nigeria from Saudi Arabia and boarded the train to Kaduna.

”My mum and sister were on the train and are among those not accounted for.

”The bandits have contacted my brother but didn’t ask for ransom yet. They have told us that my mum and sister are with them in the forest.

”Please, join in prayer for their safe return. We are praying fervently that nothing bad will happen to them and others in their custody,” the journalist said.

Staff members of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), whose Managing Director Alwan Hassan is still missing, were in a sober mood at the headquarters in Kaduna.

Staff members of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), whose Managing Director Alwan Hassan is still missing, were in a sober mood at the headquarters in Kaduna.

Some of the survivors yesterday accounted their encounter with the terrorists in interview with our correspondent.

The Federal Government said it was working on measures to ensure there are no further attacks on trains, including recruiting villagers to secure the tracks and

deploying aircraft and drones.

No fewer than eight people, including Trade Union Congress (TUC) Secretary-General Musa Ozigi-Lawal, TUC Kwara State chapter Chairman Akin Akinsola, National

Board of Technical Education (NBTE) director at Kaduna office, Abdul Isa Kofar-Mata and a dentist Dr Chinelo Nwandowere killed by the gunmen. About 41 others were

injured.