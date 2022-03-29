Troops Secure Abuja-Kaduna Train Trapped By Terrorists

(African examiner) – Kaduna State Government said the military had rescued the Kaduna-bound train passengers trapped by terrorists Monday night.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, the government said information about the rescue mission was conveyed to it by security operatives.

Aruwan said the government received multiple reports of an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service around Kateri-Rijana area.

He said that upon receipt of the report, relevant agencies were contacted and personnel were deployed to the area to secure the passengers on board.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to move injured passengers to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

The Commissioner said, Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i, who had been in constant touch with security forces, commended them for their prompt response.

NAN