Casualty Averted In Enugu As Flyover Bridge Collapses

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A flyover bridge across the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway in Enugu New Artisan market, in the State capital on Monday collapsed with no casualty.

African Examiner garered that the bridge caved-in affecting two lorries conveying goods which were on the bridge when the incident happened .

An eyewitness said , drivers and conductors of the two lorries, narrowly escaped death by a whisker.

Following the development, one lane of the dual-carriage way had been blocked by the debris of the collapsed bridge forcing motorists playing the road to divert through alternative routes for their journey.

Meanwhile, security operatives, officials of the Federal and Enugu State Ministries of Works, Federal Road Maintenance Agency, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and other Operatives were sighted within the area accessing the situation as well as to assist the road users plying the alternative routes.

Reacting to the development, the State Governor, Peter Mbah called for a new road maintenance model to guarantee a better condition and longevity of Nigerians roads, regretting that the current model had failed woefully.

He made the call when he visited the site of the collapsed bridge between the New Artisan flyover and the NNPC Mega Station along the Enugu – Port Harcourt Expressway.

Responding to questions from newsmen after the first-hand inspection of the scene of the disaster, Mbah who thanked God that no life was lost despite the magnitude of the incident, urged the federal government to consider a concession of all the federal roads in each state to the state governments for proper maintenance in conjunction with the private sector.

“I think the question should be whether the current model of federal road maintenance is working or not; and I think that is the bigger question that we must ask.

“Today, we are here witnessing a tragedy that has just occurred. We are fortunate enough that no life was lost, but this could have been prevented entirely.

“So, the people can no longer ply this route because of this tragedy. This shows clearly that we do not have a sound federal road maintenance model.

“The bridge collapse didn’t just happen. These threats could have been identified if we had routine or regular maintenance.

“Perhaps the way to go is to find a way to concession these roads to the states. The states need to take charge of the roads within their domains and there has to be a conversation around the funding models”.

The State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has advised road users to avoid the area.

The statement by the State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Gerald Otiji reads:

“The Enugu State Government wishes to notify the General public of bridge collapse which occurred on 25th September 2023 along Kilometer One, Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway, i.e, between Naira Triangle and Goshen Flyover.

“The general public and road users are hereby advised to detour to Nza through New Haven, or Ogui Road to their various destinations, while the authorities are coming up with measures for immediate repair on the failed section” he stated.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



