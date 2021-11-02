Sierra Leone Holds National Conference For Youth Devt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More than 500 Sierra Leoneans aged 16-35 gathered in the northern town of Magburaka for the country’s first national conference for the youth.

The two-day event, with the theme of “Harnessing the Future of Sierra Leone through Investments in Youth”, is being held to set the pace for the youth to brainstorm and chat about the way forward for their own development and that of their country.

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Youth Affairs Mohamed Orman Bangura said that the meeting focuses on the topic of demographic dividend.

He also urged young people to harness the opportunity to develop themselves.

“We are working to create the platform for youth to live.

“They should take advantage of the opportunity accorded them.

“Young people should take ownership of their destiny,” the official added.

