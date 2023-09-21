UCL: Bayern Munich 4-3 Man United

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel seal win for Germans after Andre Onana gifted opener with a hOWLER in Group A clash

Munich is etched into the very soul of Manchester United. Through tragedy, of course, but also through this club’s instinctive ability to fight back in the face of adversity.

In that sense, Erik Ten Hag’s players did their club proud on a quite bewildering and, at times, bonkers night at the Allianz Arena.

United looked down and out three times. Three times they fought back to somehow take this game to the wire. They do have form against Bayern Munchen after all.

But let’s not kid ourselves that this was a seven-goal nail-biter. It was as one-sided a 4-3 game as you are likely to see.

Yes, United began well and were the better team in spite of their pitiful start to the season until Andre Onana catastrophically allowed a shot from Leroy sane to elude him.

United’s fragile confidence crumbled after that and Bayern took over. They scored three more and hit the post twice. Onana did his best to redeem himself with a string of saves but the Germans could have reached double figures.

So Ten Hag’s side staggered on, from a painful night here in Bavaria to Burnley on Saturday. From defeat in this incredible goal feast beneath the futuristic majesty of the Allianz to an old-fashioned street fight at Turf Moor.

Just how bad can this get now? United’s start reads four defeats in their opening six games. This is crisis time for Ten Hag.

From a growing injury list to the wretched series of results and off-the-field issues that have rendered Antony and Jadon Sancho unavailable, the problems are piling up far faster than he can solve them at the moment.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



