Pastor Adeboye’s Death Prophecy Sparks Controversy On Social Media

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Sunday, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, sparked social media debate after he made a prophecy concerning his death.

Pastor Adeboye speaking during the ongoing annual Holy Ghost Congress of the church in Ogun State, stated that he intends to die similarly to his uncle.

Reminiscing the event on a Thanksgiving Sunday, Adeboye stated that his uncle, after a joyous day in church, enjoyed a light breakfast and was anticipating a meal of pounded yam prepared by his wife.

However, when his uncle went to the toilet after his wife had finished pounding the yam, he peacefully passed away without any signs of sickness or discomfort.

Adeboye said: “I know somebody will say if we are never sick, how are we going to die and go to heaven?

“An uncle of mine woke up on a thanksgiving Sunday, went to church, danced like everybody else, came home and his wife gave him a light breakfast before preparing the original food which was pounded yam.

“She was already pounding the yam when my uncle decided to go to the toilet. After she finished pounding, she knocked at the door of the toilet. When they opened the door, my uncle was gone; no sickness, no ache, no pain.

“If the Lord tarries His coming, that is how I will go. I will go on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam.”

The African Examiner writes that this revelation has sparked discussions on unique perspectives about life and death within the church community and X as netizens took to the micro-blogging platform to air their views concerning the development.

@DanielRegha writes: “Pastor Adeboye prophesying about his death is upsetting. Of what use is such info to the public? He might assume but what if rapture happens before then? Honestly speaking things like these are why people questi¤n Christianity. Nigerian pastors do the m¤st to be in the spotlight.”



@ayomi_popoola writes: “Nigerian pastors attract dragging to themselves with the kind of things they say openly, sighs.”



@pretoriadaddyP writes: “If I talk now, people wey dey go him church will attack me.”

@OKARIAUKE writes: “The antidote is simple; the family should stop serving him pounded yam on Sundays.”



@Obi_BlessedOne writes: “ writes: “This one that knows the day of his death, what does that tell you? Orishirishi. Anyways, let me mind my business before his worshippers will come for me .”



@Emmanuelkiss01 writes: “If I were to be his wife, I will be serving him pounded yam back to back.”



@FruityofAbuja writes: “Ahhhh They should stop giving him pounded yam on Sundays.”



@Doinggood_ writes: “I don’t believe that ! Only the Almighty knows! No one knows when he or she will meet the creator!”



@Pauly2570 writes: “Mummy G.O should take note. Please don’t serve him pounded yam on Sundays if you still want him by your side.”





