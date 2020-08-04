Uduaghan Refutes Report Linking Him to NDDC Contract

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, a former Governor of Delta State, has rubbished claims made by Niger Delta Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, linking him to a road contract in the NDDC.

Uduaghan, in a statement by his media assistant, Monoyo Edon, issued to African Examiner stated that he has never approached the NDDC for any contract stressing that he has contacted Akpabio privately about the publication with the hope that the false impression is corrected.

The statement reads:

“The attention of His Excellency, former Gov of Delta State Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has been drawn to a publication by The Punch Newspapers of Monday 3rd August 2020, which stated that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has linked two former governors of Delta State, Messrs James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission,

“Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.

“We want to state very clearly that the said accusation is FALSE. Dr. Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever. It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.

“Dr. Uduaghan has drawn the attention of the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio to the publication and hopes he makes a correction.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the mischievous publication.”