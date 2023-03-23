Labour Party Rejects Enugu Guber Result

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State chapter of the Labour Party LP, has rejected in its entirety the result of the Governorship elections that took place on the 18th of March, 2023 which produced the people’s Democratic party PDP flag bearer, Dr. Peter Mbah, as winner.

The independent National Electoral Commission INEC had on Wednesday declared Mbah as winner of the poll.

Labour in a statement made available to Newsmen Thursday in Enugu by it’s publicity Secretary, Barrister Onuora Odo alleged that the exercise “was marred by widespread and wholesale rigging, intimidation of voters, doctoring, mutilation and manipulation of the results, particularly the result of Nkanu East.

“It’s on record that the process of accreditation and use of BVAS was not followed in some of the pooling booths, especially Nkanu East.

He said “it’s also on record that in the course of the collation of results, the results of Nkanu East showed monumental disparities between the number of registered voters and the total number of votes, but the obviously compromised INEC decided to disregard the provisions of the Electoral Act and went ahead to declare the conspicuously padded results despite complaints from the opposition parties.

“This was the reason why they deliberately delayed the announcement of the result to pave way for further manipulations.

“The position of the party, therefore, is that the result as declared by Inec on the 22nd of March, 2023, four days after the elections were concluded, was heavily doctored and does not reflect the wishes of ndi Enugu State.

“In view of the foregoing developments, we are, by this media release, registering our dissatisfaction over the electoral irregularities and malfeasances activated and actuated by heavy financial inducements.

“Let it be known that our great party is poised to deepen the root of democracy in Nigeria and can not fold our arms and allow this level of electoral heist to go unchallenged.

“In due course, the position of the party will be made known as we have started assembling our facts together to do the needful. Surely, this is a rape on democracy.